Collectingtoys Generation 2 Join Date: Sep 2016 Location: Toronto Posts: 125

Re: Bayformers -only as good as ...Baywatch? Baywatch was incredible!



Infinitely better than Bayformers 5, it had SI’s 2015 Swimsuit Edition 2015 rookie of the year Kelly Rohrbach, future President of the United States, The Rock, Highschool Musical’s abs, Michael Knight/Mitch Baywatch, an intriguing plot where the pretty girl from Quantico is the villain plus to top it off an appearance from a Canadian National Treasure, Pamela Anderson!



I’m disappointed at myself for not spending the $15 to watch it in theatres.

My Sales Thread

My Feedback __________________