Old Today, 11:26 AM   #1
JLvatron
Bayformers -only as good as ...Baywatch?
So TF The Last Knight is on Netflix.
When you select it,the 5 similar movies listed includes Baywatch.

I gatta say, that's pretty appropriate.
given Michael Bay's juvenile characters, and how Goldner and the execs view the fiction so Unseriously.
Old Today, 11:33 AM   #2
optimusb39
Re: Bayformers -only as good as ...Baywatch?
Id say Baywatch has a more coherent story AND better acting.
And baywatch doesnt look as... well.. "fake" as TLK.
Old Today, 11:35 AM   #3
Collectingtoys
Re: Bayformers -only as good as ...Baywatch?
Baywatch was incredible!

Infinitely better than Bayformers 5, it had SI’s 2015 Swimsuit Edition 2015 rookie of the year Kelly Rohrbach, future President of the United States, The Rock, Highschool Musical’s abs, Michael Knight/Mitch Baywatch, an intriguing plot where the pretty girl from Quantico is the villain plus to top it off an appearance from a Canadian National Treasure, Pamela Anderson!

I’m disappointed at myself for not spending the $15 to watch it in theatres.
