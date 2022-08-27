Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Deluxe Class Skullgrin In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,841
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Class Skullgrin In-Hand Images


Via Chefatron on YouTube we can share for you a new set of in-hand images of the Transformers Legacy Deluxe Class Skullgrin. Skullgrin is part of the new Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe and he’s designed as a very interesting mix of elements of his G1 Pretender shell and inner robot. Alt mode is a blocky Cybertronian tank which managed to hide the ram skull head very well. As with previous Legacy figures, Skullgrin shows a good range of poseability and several accessories. As an unexpected surprise, his twin sword/rifle weapons are made of soft plastic. We also have comparison size &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Class Skullgrin In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.