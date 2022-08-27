Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,841

Transformers Legacy Deluxe Class Skullgrin In-Hand Images



Via Chefatron on YouTube we can share for you a new set of in-hand images of the Transformers Legacy Deluxe Class Skullgrin. Skullgrin is part of the new Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe and he’s designed as a very interesting mix of elements of his G1 Pretender shell and inner robot. Alt mode is a blocky Cybertronian tank which managed to hide the ram skull head very well. As with previous Legacy figures, Skullgrin shows a good range of poseability and several accessories. As an unexpected surprise, his twin sword/rifle weapons are made of soft plastic. We also have comparison size



