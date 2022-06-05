Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Yolopark Transformers Bumblebee Movie Shockwave PLAMO (Model Kit) – Production Sample


Via TOYSTV YouTube channel have revealed images of a production sample of the upcoming Transformers Bumblebee Movie Shockwave PLAMO (Model Kit) by Yolopark. This is an impressive and detailed 30-cm tall model kit of Shockwave as seen in the Bumblebee Movie. We have a closer look at a production sample assembled figure, focusing on the great amount of movie-accurate details in robot mode. Shockwave is the second release of these advanced model kit like following Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO. For those wondering about scale, we also have comparison shots next to the aforementioned Optimus Prime PLAMO figure.

The post Yolopark Transformers Bumblebee Movie Shockwave PLAMO (Model Kit) ? Production Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
