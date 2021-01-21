Optimus Prime does not wish to fight, but knows he must. By his side, leading his army, is one of Cybertron’s former great generals and former inmate of the White Tower, Pyra Magna. Learn about the only thing that might prevent more losses via the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers issue #30
, due in shops May 19th, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Stefano Simeone (Cover Artist), Priscilla Tramontano (Cover Artist), Blacky Shepherd (Cover Artist) The two may not see eye to eye, but for the Autobots to » Continue Reading.
