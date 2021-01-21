Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #30 iTunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,482
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #30 iTunes Preview


Optimus Prime does not wish to fight, but knows he must. By his side, leading his army, is one of Cybertron’s former great generals and former inmate of the White Tower, Pyra Magna. Learn about the only thing that might prevent more losses via the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers issue #30, due in shops May 19th, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Stefano Simeone (Cover Artist), Priscilla Tramontano (Cover Artist), Blacky Shepherd (Cover Artist) The two may not see eye to eye, but for the Autobots to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #30 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Reveal The Shield RTS Deluxe Class Special Ops Jazz
Transformers
Transformers Skydive G1 Cardback Rare 1992
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Masterpiece Grimlock
Transformers
Transformers Flash G1 Cardback - Rare 1992
Transformers
Transformers Rescue Force Cardback - Rare European G1 1991
Transformers
1983 Hasbro Takara Japan Blue Jet Transformer
Transformers
LOT OF 4 TRANSFORMERS MINI FIGURES. OPTIMUS PRIME
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.