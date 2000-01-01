Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Smokescreen on it's way from EB games
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:57 PM   #1
imfallenangel
Beasty
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 397
Smokescreen on it's way from EB games
Just got my confirmation of shipment with tracking.

Anyone else looking forward to Prowl's brother?
imfallenangel is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage generation one transformers Blaster G1 1984
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Ratchet WFC-S34 Exclusive
Transformers
Iron Factory EX-16H Pink Assassin 3rd Party Transformers CW Hunter Arcee
Transformers
Watch Transformers Vintage 80s Game Watch Robot Watch Wrist
Transformers
Vintage Bandai Matchbox SDF-1 Robotech Macross Transformer 1984 Japan 15 1/4"
Transformers
Factory sealed Transformers Human Allance Mudflap- No Reserve LQQK.

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.