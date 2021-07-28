|
The Transformers G1 Cartoon Season 4 Available For Streaming Via Hasbro Pulse YouTube
Attention old-time Transformers fans! The official*Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel
*have uploaded the complete*G1*Transformers cartoon Season 4*for your viewing pleasure. You can now watch the G1 Transformers series for free and remember the classic episodes and characters that defined our franchise. Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel have fulfilled their promise and all the original G1 seasons are free for streaming on the following links:*season 1
,*season 2
, season 3
*and the final 3 episodes of Season 4.
Hasbro decided to release the G1 show in order to support the screening of*Transformers: The Movie 35 Anniversary at US theaters
. Click » Continue Reading.
