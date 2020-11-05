Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Transformers Studio Series 86 Jazz, Hot Rod and Kup New Stock Images


Thanks to Hobby Dengeki we have new stock images and information about the Japanese release of the Transformers Studio Series 86 Jazz, Hot Rod and Kup. These figures are slated for release in late April 2021 in Japan. Takara Tomy has chosen not to release them as a sub-line like in the US, but to consider these Transformers The Movie figures as part of their regular Studio Series line. This means that the numeration in the boxes continues the sequence in the Japanese releases so far. They are listed as SS-59 Autobot Jazz, SS-60 Hot Rod, and SS-61 Kup.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers Studio Series 86 Jazz, Hot Rod and Kup New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



