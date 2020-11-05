Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Transformers Kingdom T-Rex Megatron And Blacakrachnia New Stock Images


Via Hobby Dengeki we can share for you new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom T-Rex Megatron And Blackarachnia. These figures are scheduled for release in April 2021 for the Japanese market. The images gives a clear look a the posability in both modes as well as the robot mode from different angles. This gives a clear look at how the figures manage the respective kibble.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers Kingdom T-Rex Megatron And Blacakrachnia New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
