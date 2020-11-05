Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,664

Takara Tomy Transformers Kingdom T-Rex Megatron And Blacakrachnia New Stock Images



Via Hobby Dengeki we can share for you new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom T-Rex Megatron And Blackarachnia. These figures are scheduled for release in April 2021 for the Japanese market. The images gives a clear look a the posability in both modes as well as the robot mode from different angles. This gives a clear look at how the figures manage the respective kibble. Click on the bar to see the new images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!



