HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding ? Final Week



We are officially in the last few days for the HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding to come to an end. Right now, Unicron has already passed the 3000 backers mark, and the final goal of 8000 backers should be reached this Saturday 31st, August at 11:59 PM EST. These last few days will be crucial for Unicron's fundraising. You can still join the



HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding and help the chaos-bringer figure to come into production. Remember… We all belong to him now.





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.