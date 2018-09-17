Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,063

Transformers Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Shoulder Fix



Transformers Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch has become a sensation among fans who waited for year for an updated version of the Autobot double-agent. Fans noticed that the shoulders proved to be not so easy to lock, and our very own 2005 Boards member*IronMagnus*shared a very easy-to-do fix for the shoulders, so they can lock properly. Here your are his comments about it: I took the arm/shoulders off of the ball joints, then I pried apart the blue body piece from the yellow body piece until I could remove the blue connector arms. I flipped them over and reinstalled



More... Transformers Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch has become a sensation among fans who waited for year for an updated version of the Autobot double-agent. Fans noticed that the shoulders proved to be not so easy to lock, and our very own 2005 Boards member*IronMagnus*shared a very easy-to-do fix for the shoulders, so they can lock properly. Here your are his comments about it: I took the arm/shoulders off of the ball joints, then I pried apart the blue body piece from the yellow body piece until I could remove the blue connector arms. I flipped them over and reinstalled » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Shoulder Fix appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.