Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,063

Bumblebee Movie Toys Out At Brazilian Retail



Brazil now Joins The Buzz! 2005 Boards member*Carlos Alexandre*lets us know that the*Bumblebee Movie Toys Are Out At Brazilian Retail. A bunch of Bumblebee movie toys were spotted at*shopping PBKIDS in São Caetano do Sul, São Paulo. We can see: DJ Bumblebee. Bee Vision Helmet. Energon Igniters Speed, Power, Power Plus and Nitro series. Happy hunting to all Brazilian fans!



The post







More... Brazil now Joins The Buzz! 2005 Boards member*Carlos Alexandre*lets us know that the*Bumblebee Movie Toys Are Out At Brazilian Retail. A bunch of Bumblebee movie toys were spotted at*shopping PBKIDS in São Caetano do Sul, São Paulo. We can see: DJ Bumblebee. Bee Vision Helmet. Energon Igniters Speed, Power, Power Plus and Nitro series. Happy hunting to all Brazilian fans! The post Bumblebee Movie Toys Out At Brazilian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.