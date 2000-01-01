Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:03 PM   #1
AngryRubes
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jun 2018
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 2
AngyRubes 3rd party MP sale
Selling a few 3rd party

3rd Party

- ToyWorld Conehead TW-M02A Combustor Jets $100
- ToyWorld Conehead TW-M02B Assault $100
- ToyWorld Conehead TW-M02C Requiem Elegy $100
Or you can have all three for $280

- Dx9 Splinter $60

- BullsFire Airstrike $90

All displayed behind glass buy a serious collector. Pickup can be arranged in Winnipeg. Buyer plays for shipping. Open to trades of equal value for MP or 3rd party MPs
Last edited by AngryRubes; Yesterday at 11:15 PM. Reason: Fat fingers
