AngyRubes 3rd party MP sale
Selling a few 3rd party
3rd Party
- ToyWorld Conehead TW-M02A Combustor Jets $100
- ToyWorld Conehead TW-M02B Assault $100
- ToyWorld Conehead TW-M02C Requiem Elegy $100
Or you can have all three for $280
- Dx9 Splinter $60
- BullsFire Airstrike $90
All displayed behind glass buy a serious collector. Pickup can be arranged in Winnipeg. Buyer plays for shipping. Open to trades of equal value for MP or 3rd party MPs
