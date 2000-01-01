AngyRubes 3rd party MP sale

- ToyWorld Conehead TW-M02A Combustor Jets $100

- ToyWorld Conehead TW-M02B Assault $100

- ToyWorld Conehead TW-M02C Requiem Elegy $100

Or you can have all three for $280



- Dx9 Splinter $60



- BullsFire Airstrike $90



All displayed behind glass buy a serious collector. Pickup can be arranged in Winnipeg. Buyer plays for shipping. Open to trades of equal value for MP or 3rd party MPs