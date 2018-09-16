|
Transformers: Cyberverse Episode 3 Available In The Hasbro YouTube Channel
Hasbro have just uploaded episode 3 of Transformers: Cyberverse via their Official YouTube Channel
. Previously,*Episode 1 Fractured
*and*Episode 2 Memory
*were uploaded in HD and English audio. Now, it’s turn of Episode 3 “Allspark”
. It is still unknown if more episodes will be uploaded in the future, but you can take the opportunity to watch the first three right now. All episodes are region-free so far. You can watch the video below and then you can share your impressions on the respective discussion thread on the 2005 Boards:
The post Transformers: Cyberverse Episode 3 Available In The Hasbro YouTube Channel
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.