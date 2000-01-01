Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 09-14-2018, 08:28 PM   #1
lifedragon99
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 110
Missing piece
Wondering if there is anyone has delt with this before.



I bought TLK Leader Dragonstorm today from TRU and the Stormreign knight is missing one of his shoulder pads.



I've triple checked my desk area and the box and can't find it. Dragonicus's shoulder pad was loose in the box when I got home, didn't notice at home though.



Should/can I return it tomorrow? Can I contact hasbro for a replacement piece?
Old 09-14-2018, 08:34 PM   #2
tusko
Classic
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: We're all here, 'cuz we ain't all there!
Posts: 1,332
Re: Missing piece
Return it.
Unless you find a shoulder pad on your own or through a friend here it will not be complete. Hasbro not be able to help with a specific piece.
Old 09-14-2018, 08:36 PM   #3
Zenith27
Woodward's G1 lurker
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Surrey
Posts: 195
Re: Missing piece
Wondering if there is anyone has delt with this before.



I bought TLK Leader Dragonstorm today from TRU and the Stormreign knight is missing one of his shoulder pads.



I've triple checked my desk area and the box and can't find it. Dragonicus's shoulder pad was loose in the box when I got home, didn't notice at home though.



Should/can I return it tomorrow? Can I contact hasbro for a replacement piece?
Probably easier to return it than go through Hasbro. I've lost parts before tho (I buy some Lego from time to time) and I'm gonna be honest. It's always me that drops the parts on the floor, or in the box, or down the couch cushions. I've had a legit missing Lego part once out of about 300 sets but I'VE lost then found parts from about 10 different sets within a couple days.

If it was ME, I'd wait a couple days just to see if the part turns up before returning it.
Old 09-14-2018, 11:40 PM   #4
TRUCKvsGUN
aka Scrapmaker
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 630
Re: Missing piece
Just return/exchange it. Sometimes parts are missing, like I just had with Rodimus Unicronus.

In my experience, returning to TRU has been hassle-free. Just smile, politely show your receipt and point out the missing/broken piece and they'll reimburse you. They may not have a new fig to exchange it with, but it's not like tracking this figure down again will be that tough; it's a movie leader. Knowing how movie figs always drop in value, it may even be cheaper the next time around.

Best of luck, not that you'll need it.
Old Yesterday, 05:11 PM   #5
lifedragon99
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 110
Re: Missing piece
Thanks, everyone. Ended up returning it the following morning. Took me 10mins, no hassle at all.
