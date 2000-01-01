Quote:
Wondering if there is anyone has delt with this before.
I bought TLK Leader Dragonstorm today from TRU and the Stormreign knight is missing one of his shoulder pads.
I've triple checked my desk area and the box and can't find it. Dragonicus's shoulder pad was loose in the box when I got home, didn't notice at home though.
Should/can I return it tomorrow? Can I contact hasbro for a replacement piece?
Probably easier to return it than go through Hasbro. I've lost parts before tho (I buy some Lego from time to time) and I'm gonna be honest. It's always me that drops the parts on the floor, or in the box, or down the couch cushions. I've had a legit missing Lego part once out of about 300 sets but I'VE lost then found parts from about 10 different sets within a couple days.
If it was ME, I'd wait a couple days just to see if the part turns up before returning it.