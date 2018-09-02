|
Bumblebee Greatest Hit Cassette Pack, Soundwave & Doombox And Music FX Bumblebee List
We have a nice surprise for fellow UK collectors. The*Bumblebee Greatest Hit Cassette Pack, Soundwave & Doombox And Music FX Bumblebee are listed at Argos website. These figures are part of the*Bumblebee Greatest Hits sub-line imprint which is exclusive to Target in the United States. UK based website Argos
has uploaded bigger and clear stock images of these items, which we had reported previously
for the US market. First, we have the*Bumblebee Cassete Pack
*(priced £31.99 or $41.83). This an interesting 4-pack which includes*a redeco of Age of Extinction One-Step Changer High Octane Bumblebee, and three new redecos » Continue Reading.
The post Bumblebee Greatest Hit Cassette Pack, Soundwave & Doombox And Music FX Bumblebee Listed At Argos Website
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.