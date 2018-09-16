|
Transformers: Cyberverse ? Season 1: Episodes 6-8 Titles and Air Dates In Canada
Via TV Passport website
*we can share for you the*Transformers: Cyberverse – Season 1: Episodes 6-8 Titles and Air Dates In Canada. The new Transformers series is aired via Teletoon in Canada (starting today) and Cartoon Network in the US (episodes 1-4 available). Now we have not only the titles of the upcoming episodes, but a short description of each one. Some interesting names and references here: Episode 6: “Megatron is My Hero”Airs Sunday September 30, 2018 in Canada on Teletoon “Windblade tries to make Bee understand who Megatron is.” Episode 7: “Cube”“Bumblebee learns how he first met Windblade and » Continue Reading.
