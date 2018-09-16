Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Cyberverse ? Season 1: Episodes 6-8 Titles and Air Dates In Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 12:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,063
Transformers: Cyberverse ? Season 1: Episodes 6-8 Titles and Air Dates In Canada


Via TV Passport website*we can share for you the*Transformers: Cyberverse – Season 1: Episodes 6-8 Titles and Air Dates In Canada. The new Transformers series is aired via Teletoon in Canada (starting today) and Cartoon Network in the US (episodes 1-4 available). Now we have not only the titles of the upcoming episodes, but a short description of each one. Some interesting names and references here: Episode 6: “Megatron is My Hero”Airs Sunday September 30, 2018 in Canada on Teletoon “Windblade tries to make Bee understand who Megatron is.” Episode 7: “Cube”“Bumblebee learns how he first met Windblade and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse – Season 1: Episodes 6-8 Titles and Air Dates In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Combiner Wars Devastator Titan Class Transformers Generations
Transformers
2001 Transformers Ribots In Disguise Optimis Prime And Ultra Magnus Figures
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Generations Combiner Wars - MEGATRON LEADER CLASS NEW
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Long Haul Voyager Class MITB!!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy -- Sci-Fi Revoltech # 030 -- OPTIMUS PRIME
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.