Bumblebee Movie Toys Out At German Retail



And now it’s turn to Germany to join the Buzz! The Bumblebee movie toys are now out at German retail. 2005 Boards member Nevermore*spotted the The “Bee Vision” mask at Spielzeugparadies Wagner in downtown Bochum. He also found the voice changer masks, the “Bumblebee Stinger Blaster” and the full range of Energon Igniters: Speed Series, Power Series, Power Plus Series and Nitro Series at Toys”R”Us inside the Ruhr Park shopping mall in Bochum. Happy hunting to all fellow German collectors!



