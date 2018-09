down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,028

New Transformers Mighty Muggs Spotted at Canadian Retail Thanks to board member Yonoid we have reports that wave 1 of the new Mighty Muggs have been released at Canadian Retail. Spotted at a Toys R Us in Burlington, Ontario these little guys have a face changing gimmick give you different expressions with a push of the head.



Wave one consists of Optimus Prime, Megatron, Starscream, and Bumblebee.



Have you seen these yet?



Attached Thumbnails