|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Shatter Revealed And Blitzwing Listed
TFW2005 member Ashiaka has spotted
*Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Plus series Decepticon*Shatter in Singapore.*This is actually the the first reveal of this toy which was previously listed as ‘Red Light 2‘. Speaking of which, our previously listed Power series “Hornet 2” is now listed
as Blitzwing. Therefore, the toy listings are clarified as follows with triple-changers divided into two vehicle modes: Blue Light 1: Dropkick (blue Bell AH-1 SuperCobra) Blue Light 2: Dropkick (blue AMC Javelin) Red Light 1: Shatter (Harrier Jump Jet) Red Light 2: Shatter (red Plymouth Satellite) Hornet 2: Blitzwing Power Plus Shatter is » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Shatter Revealed And Blitzwing Listed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.