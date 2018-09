Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Shatter Revealed And Blitzwing Listed

TFW2005 member Ashiaka has spotted *Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Plus series Decepticon*Shatter in Singapore.*This is actually the the first reveal of this toy which was previously listed as ‘Red Light 2‘. Speaking of which, our previously listed Power series “Hornet 2” is now listed as Blitzwing. Therefore, the toy listings are clarified as follows with triple-changers divided into two vehicle modes: Blue Light 1: Dropkick (blue Bell AH-1 SuperCobra) Blue Light 2: Dropkick (blue AMC Javelin) Red Light 1: Shatter (Harrier Jump Jet) Red Light 2: Shatter (red Plymouth Satellite) Hornet 2: Blitzwing Power Plus Shatter is » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Shatter Revealed And Blitzwing Listed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM