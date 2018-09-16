Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Online Mini Game ?Music Mix? Now Available To Play


Hasbro’s official Transformers website has a new Transformers: Bumblebee mini game for you to enjoy. Titled as ‘Music Mix’, the game allows the player to drag and drop puzzle pieces to complete puzzles (called’ Fixing Songs’) and unlock music tracks. There are three game modes: Normal: Fix 12 songs of an album. Challenge:*Fix 8 songs of an album before the time runs out. Xtreme Challenge:*Fix 12 random songs of an album as fast as you can and beat the best time. All songs are 80s inspired and the game is quite addictive. This mini-game is browser based and therefore there &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Online Mini Game 'Music Mix' Now Available To Play appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



