Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Online Mini Game ?Music Mix? Now Available To Play



Hasbro’s official Transformers website has a new Transformers: Bumblebee mini game for you to enjoy. Titled as ‘Music Mix’, the game allows the player to drag and drop puzzle pieces to complete puzzles (called’ Fixing Songs’) and unlock music tracks. There are three game modes: Normal: Fix 12 songs of an album. Challenge:*Fix 8 songs of an album before the time runs out. Xtreme Challenge:*Fix 12 random songs of an album as fast as you can and beat the best time. All songs are 80s inspired and the game is quite addictive. This mini-game is browser based and therefore there



Hasbro's official Transformers website has a new Transformers: Bumblebee mini game for you to enjoy. Titled as 'Music Mix', the game allows the player to drag and drop puzzle pieces to complete puzzles (called' Fixing Songs') and unlock music tracks. There are three game modes: Normal: Fix 12 songs of an album. Challenge:*Fix 8 songs of an album before the time runs out. Xtreme Challenge:*Fix 12 random songs of an album as fast as you can and beat the best time. All songs are 80s inspired and the game is quite addictive. This mini-game is browser based and therefore there





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.