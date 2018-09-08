Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,063

Transformers: Studio Series Wave 3 Bumblebee Beetle and Ratchet out at U.S. retail



Yours truly happened upon Studio Series Wave 3 Bumblebee Movie Beetle and Dark of the Moon Ratchet at a Walmart Supercenter in San Diego today, for the I see what you did there price of $19.87 just one week after we brought you news of wave mate Shadow Raider’s arrival at



Yours truly happened upon Studio Series Wave 3 Bumblebee Movie Beetle and Dark of the Moon Ratchet at a Walmart Supercenter in San Diego today, for the I see what you did there price of $19.87 just one week after we brought you news of wave mate Shadow Raider's arrival at retail. See the photos attached to this post and remember to share your sightings reports on the 2005 boards!





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.