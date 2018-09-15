Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,063

Transformers: Cyberverse Scout Class Wave 2 Windblade, Slipstream & Optimus Prime Out



The Transformers: Cyberverse collection is now spreading over US retail with the*Scout Class Wave 2. Scout class Slipstream, Optimus Prime and Windblade were spotted at Kroger*in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Optimus and Windblade are new molds while Slipstream is a repaint of Scout class Starscream. Happy hunting! Keep reporting your sightings on the 2005 Boards!*



The post







More... The Transformers: Cyberverse collection is now spreading over US retail with the*Scout Class Wave 2. Scout class Slipstream, Optimus Prime and Windblade were spotted at Kroger*in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Optimus and Windblade are new molds while Slipstream is a repaint of Scout class Starscream. Happy hunting! Keep reporting your sightings on the 2005 Boards!*The post Transformers: Cyberverse Scout Class Wave 2 Windblade, Slipstream & Optimus Prime Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.