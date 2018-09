Wheelwave Beasty Join Date: Apr 2014 Location: BC Canada Posts: 383

How to register for Actionfigurenews.ca? I'm trying to register for Actionfigurenews.ca to get the latest updates on figure sighting. But I can seem to register. I think mostly because it's asking me this must ask, In the phrase Action Figure News, what is not action and not news? That question doesn't make sense. What am I doing wrong? __________________

Current Hunt:



Nothing