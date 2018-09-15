|
War for Cybertron: Siege Battle Masters Wave 1 In Package Images ? First Look At Blow
*we can share for you our first in-package images of the*War for Cybertron: Siege Battle Masters Wave 1. We have images of Battle Masters Lionizer, Firedrive (G1 Firebolt) and, as a nice surprise, our first look at Blowpipe. The Battle Masters are small robots, similar to the classic G1 Targetmasters, that can become weapons for the bigger figures of the line. All of them include additional clear “blast effect” pieces, a very nice addition that we are sure many fans would be pleased about it. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump, and then » Continue Reading.
