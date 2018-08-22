|
Studio Series SS-15 Deluxe Class Rebekah?s Garage Bumblebee & Charlie Stock Images An
After our first mysterious sighting of the Studio Series SS-15 Bumblebee & Charlie toy at Target
, we finally have new stock photos of this slight repaint with extra parts of the SS-01 Bumblebee (Camaro). This is a very interesting set which includes several extra parts to customize the Camaro 77 alt mode. To top it all it also includes 2 different sheets of stickers to*add extra details and racing marks to the alt mode. After our first sighting*at Target, it was not seen again at any other store. Today via Entertaintment Earth
*we have not only great stock photos » Continue Reading.
