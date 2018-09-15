Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,063

New Rescue Bots and Movie toys Found At Australian Retail



Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz for sharing a complete list of all the new Transformers toys and products that have made their way into Australian shelves this month. A great variety of toys for our fellow Australian collectors. as you can see from the list below: – Titans Return Ramhorn (finally) showing up at discount chain TKMaxx for $5-6 (will probably be the only release of this toy here). – TF5 Movie Deluxe wave 4 Cogman (finally) at Toyworld in QLD, with wave 3 Strafe, Crosshairs and Bumblebee. – POTP Prime Master wave 3 (Quintus/Bludgeon, Megatronus/Bombburst, Solus/Octopunch) found at Toymate



