Power Charge and DJ Bumblebee out at Singapore Retail

The worldwide retail sweep of Join The Buzz continues, as TFW2005 member platium reports the arrival of Bumblebee movie toys to Singapore's Vivo City Toys R Us . This news follows similar recent sightings at Canadian U.S. and U.K. retail. Besides Power Charge and DJ Bumblebee, various Energon Igniters and the Stinger Blaster are also available for purchase. Excellent recon from and for our fellow Transformers fans in Singapore! See the photos attached to this post and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!