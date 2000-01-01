Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods POTP optimal optimus gorilla mode perfect jetpack for empty back!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 09-14-2018, 11:36 PM   #1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,534
POTP optimal optimus gorilla mode perfect jetpack for empty back!
POTP optimal optimus is a fun toy, but the biggest issue is in gorilla mode while riding the skate board, his back is totally empty!



So I decided to fix this and found a perfect jet pack for it, without even need to modify anything. Here is how.


1) Dig out the chug Jhiaxus which is probably collecting dust somewhere.



2) folded it like this, basically Valkyrie guardian mode with sit position.





3) Then just fit it into gorilla's back, perfect, you can feel the "click" sound like a combiner limb fit into socket.



4) That's it, time for all side view












Now he has a jetpack while skating, with awesome weapons too!







P.S. I really think these two ugly beasts are related somehow....
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 09-14-2018, 11:43 PM   #2
TRUCKvsGUN
aka Scrapmaker
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 630
Re: POTP optimal optimus gorilla mode perfect jetpack for empty back!
Cool. The wheels on PE's new upgrade kit seem to fill it out nicely in the stock photos as well.
__________________
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284

Contact me if you have for sale:
Botcon 2006 Dawn of Futures Past Boxed Set
Dr. Wu DW-P06 Partners (Helmet Ver)
MP-01 Matrix only
TRUCKvsGUN is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 09-15-2018, 09:20 AM   #3
wervenom
Erector
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,029
Re: POTP optimal optimus gorilla mode perfect jetpack for empty back!
Very nice. Good work
wervenom is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 09-15-2018, 09:21 AM   #4
OptimusB38
Optimus B
OptimusB38's Avatar
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 398
Re: POTP optimal optimus gorilla mode perfect jetpack for empty back!
Great idea!
OptimusB38 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Combiner Wars Devastator Titan Class Transformers Generations
Transformers
2001 Transformers Ribots In Disguise Optimis Prime And Ultra Magnus Figures
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Generations Combiner Wars - MEGATRON LEADER CLASS NEW
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Long Haul Voyager Class MITB!!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy -- Sci-Fi Revoltech # 030 -- OPTIMUS PRIME
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.