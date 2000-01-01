xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,534

POTP optimal optimus gorilla mode perfect jetpack for empty back!







So I decided to fix this and found a perfect jet pack for it, without even need to modify anything. Here is how.





1) Dig out the chug Jhiaxus which is probably collecting dust somewhere.







2) folded it like this, basically Valkyrie guardian mode with sit position.











3) Then just fit it into gorilla's back, perfect, you can feel the "click" sound like a combiner limb fit into socket.







4) That's it, time for all side view

























Now he has a jetpack while skating, with awesome weapons too!















P.S. I really think these two ugly beasts are related somehow....

