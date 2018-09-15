|
Nerf Nitro Transformers: Bumblebee Speedblast Revealed
When*Nerf Nitro came along last year, we speculated that it was only a matter of time before our beloved Transformers franchise cross path with it; very much like all other Transformers Nerf guns such as Optimus Prime Energon Blaster or Bumblebee RV-10 Nerf Blaster. It had the perfect setting: Nerf guns to “shoot” foam cars to race them, do battle or perform stunts. How could it not get a Transformers edition? It was basically an advanced version of Bot Shots
. Well, the wait is over! We now have our first look
at*Nerf Nitro Transformers: Bumblebee Speedblast. Featuring Evergreen » Continue Reading.
