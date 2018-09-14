|
Bumblebee Movie Toys: Energon Igniters Speed & Power Series And More Items At Canadia
Following our first US Retail sighting
of Bumblebee Movie toys, now thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the*Bumblebee Movie Toys: Energon Igniters Speed & Power Series And More Items Have been found at Canadian Retail. Thanks to Cybertron.ca member joshuaDA for finding the next Bumblebee Movie figures at*Walmart in Barrhaven, Ontario: DJ Bumblebee Energon Igniters Speed Energon Igniters (the class above it, forgot the name) Titan Changers Happy hunting to all Canadian fans!
.
