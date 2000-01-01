Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
09-14-2018, 05:47 PM
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Transformers Cyberverse premiers this Sunday!
Just saw the commercial on Teletoon, TF:C premiers this Sunday afternoon at 1:30.


Like the format used by Teen Titans Go and Justice League Action it is two short episodes. So be sure to set your PVR for 2 episodes starting at 1:30 - 2:00 if you want to see them both.
