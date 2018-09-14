|
Popular 3P company Fans Toys has shared images of their TF-10X Phoenix*which is a Metallic Paint Limited Version of their FT-10 Masterpiece scaled*G1 Cartoon Skyfire/Jetfire. FT-10 Phoenix is one of the best 3P alternatives for a cartoon accurate*G1 Cartoon Skyfire/Jetfire. If you missed this mold, now you have a second chance to add it into your collection, and with a nice metallic finishing. The images shared via Fans Toys Weibo
*are really impressing and we are sure many fans would be pleased with this release. It’s a very limited run of 1000 units, so you may check out our sponsors » Continue Reading.
