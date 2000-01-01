Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Question about G1 Hotrod
09-14-2018, 12:57 PM
FreakNasty
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 94
Question about G1 Hotrod
I have the new Walmart reissue, but maybe I didn't notice when I was a kid, but it seems the front of his car sits higher than in the rear in car mode.
Anyone else notice this?
Supernova
Second star to the right
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: North Bay, ON
Posts: 1,088
Re: Question about G1 Hotrod
Just looking at mine, and I'm not seeing anything that looks unusual.
Can you post a picture of yours?
Every expressed opinion is valid as long as that opinion is validly expressed.
