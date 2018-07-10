|
Official Transformers Trading Card Game Coming To Europe In October
The Official Transformers Trading Card Twitter account
*has announced that the game will be release in Europe in October this year. Fans in Europe will have now the chance to play this amazing card game by Wizards Of The Coast*we previewed for you right here in*July.
This release will include both the Autobots Starter Set and Booster Packs, in English-language only. According to a second tweet
, these will be released in the UK and Ireland, and may also be available in the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Iceland.* Good news for European fans (some of them at » Continue Reading.
The post Official Transformers Trading Card Game Coming To Europe In October
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.