09-14-2018, 01:30 PM
ssjgoku22
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 121
Unique Toys Challenger release date
Hi all

I preordered the Unique Toys Challenger figure (their version of a masterpiece Last Knight Optimus Prime) a while back, but the figure still hasn't been released. The original release date was August, then it got moved to September, and now I'm seeing October. Some of the websites like Show Z Store are saying that the customers that preorded have had their order shipped out already, but the figure itself is sold out and the next batch will be available in October. It all sounds kind of confusing, so I'm just wondering if anyone else who has ordered the figure knows what's exactly going on with it being released.

Bens Collectables has already done a review on it a few weeks ago, so we know that the figure is ready.

I preordered my copy from TF Direct back in May.
