Bumblebee Movie Toys: Energon Igniters Speed Series Sighted Found At US Retail



Prepare to join the Buzz! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*gabumon we have our first US sighting of the new*Bumblebee Movie Toys: Energon Igniters Speed Class. Energon Igniters Speed Series (similar to Legends class) Wave 1 Optimus Prime, Barricade, Hot Rod and Bumblebee (VW Beetle) were found at*Smiths Marketplace which it is a Kroger brand store in Utah for only $7.99 each. Happy hunting! We hope to see the rest of the Energon Ignites sizes any time soon!



