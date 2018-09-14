Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
09-14-2018, 12:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Bumblebee Movie Toys: Energon Igniters Speed Series Sighted Found At US Retail


Prepare to join the Buzz! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*gabumon we have our first US sighting of the new*Bumblebee Movie Toys: Energon Igniters Speed Class. Energon Igniters Speed Series (similar to Legends class) Wave 1 Optimus Prime, Barricade, Hot Rod and Bumblebee (VW Beetle) were found at*Smiths Marketplace which it is a Kroger brand store in Utah for only $7.99 each. Happy hunting! We hope to see the rest of the Energon Ignites sizes any time soon! &#160;

The post Bumblebee Movie Toys: Energon Igniters Speed Series Sighted Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



