Decepticon Army Grand Mal Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 1,827

The Bumblebee Movie figures released in Canada The Bumblebee Movie figures have been released in Canada.



The sighting was made at a Walmart Barrhaven, Ontario.



Have you found these in your area? Let us know in the Thanks to Cybertron.ca member joshuaDA for bringing us news thathave been released in Canada.The sighting was made at a Walmart Barrhaven, Ontario.Have you found these in your area? Let us know in the Canadian Transformers Sightings Forum Attached Thumbnails

"When a Spark goes online,

there's great joy." __________________