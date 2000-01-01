Picked up a G1 reissue Outback from WalMart the other day
I'm not looking to collect these myself, but heard he's shortpacked, figure I'd pick him up and help him into your hands
Receipt in the image, says $13.76 total
If you got exact change, great, it'll be like you bought him off the pegs
Packaging is damn near perfect (imo), no crumples
If that's a draw for you
Not interested in shipping out, but I'm attending the Sept 16th Action Figure Expo, so we could arrange a meet
Anyone who's attending and looking for an easy MOSC Outback, PM if interested
EDIT: would also do a straight-up trade if you got an MOSC POTP Cindersaur