09-14-2018, 10:36 AM #1 evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 366 G1 reissue Outback MOSC - Mississauga toy con only!



I'm not looking to collect these myself, but heard he's shortpacked, figure I'd pick him up and help him into your hands



Receipt in the image, says $13.76 total

If you got exact change, great, it'll be like you bought him off the pegs



Packaging is damn near perfect (imo), no crumples

If that's a draw for you



Not interested in shipping out, but I'm attending the Sept 16th Action Figure Expo, so we could arrange a meet



Anyone who's attending and looking for an easy MOSC Outback, PM if interested



EDIT: would also do a straight-up trade if you got an MOSC POTP Cindersaur



