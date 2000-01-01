Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 09-14-2018, 10:36 AM   #1
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 366
G1 reissue Outback MOSC - Mississauga toy con only!
Picked up a G1 reissue Outback from WalMart the other day

I'm not looking to collect these myself, but heard he's shortpacked, figure I'd pick him up and help him into your hands

Receipt in the image, says $13.76 total
If you got exact change, great, it'll be like you bought him off the pegs

Packaging is damn near perfect (imo), no crumples
If that's a draw for you

Not interested in shipping out, but I'm attending the Sept 16th Action Figure Expo, so we could arrange a meet

Anyone who's attending and looking for an easy MOSC Outback, PM if interested

EDIT: would also do a straight-up trade if you got an MOSC POTP Cindersaur

Last edited by evenstaves; 09-14-2018 at 11:42 AM.
