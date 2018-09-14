Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,063

Hasbro To Host A Transformers And Bumblebee Panel At Paris Comic-Con 2018



Hasbro will host a panel to showcase exclusive Transformers and Bumblebee movie figures at this year's Paris Comic-Con. This is the first time Hasbro is attending the aforementioned Comic Con. The official press details we received indicates that Transformers brand development team will attend a special panel on Friday, 26th October to showcase Transformers (brand in general) and Bumblebee Movie toys for 2019. In addition to the panel, Hasbro will display new toys at a dedicated booth from Day-1. Paris Comic-Con 2018 will take place from 26th October to 28th October at the*Grande halle de la Villette, Paris.





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.