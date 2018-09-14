Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,063

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Promo At Comic Con Africa 2018



Transformers: Bumblebee worldwide promo tour continues its journey across the globe. Comic Con Africa is our latest destination. A special booth inside a shipping container, carried to the location by Optimus Prime himself (Western Star 5700 XE semi-trailer truck) will showcase a yellow Volkswagen Beetle, new toys and other merchandise from the movie. Comic Con Africa starts today and will go on until September 16th. You can check out some images (thanks to various sources listed on the thread) from the event, after the jump.



Transformers: Bumblebee worldwide promo tour continues its journey across the globe. Comic Con Africa is our latest destination. A special booth inside a shipping container, carried to the location by Optimus Prime himself (Western Star 5700 XE semi-trailer truck) will showcase a yellow Volkswagen Beetle, new toys and other merchandise from the movie. Comic Con Africa starts today and will go on until September 16th. You can check out some images (thanks to various sources listed on the thread) from the event, after the jump.





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.