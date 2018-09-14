|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Promo At Comic Con Africa 2018
Transformers: Bumblebee worldwide promo tour continues its journey across the globe. Comic Con Africa is our latest destination. A special booth inside a shipping container, carried to the location by Optimus Prime himself (Western Star 5700 XE semi-trailer truck) will showcase a yellow Volkswagen Beetle, new toys and other merchandise from the movie. Comic Con Africa starts today and will go on until September 16th. You can check out some images (thanks to various sources listed on the thread) from the event, after the jump.  
