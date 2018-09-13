|
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-07 Movie Bumblebee (Beetle) Stop Motion Video And
Following our first video
of the upcoming*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-07 Movie Bumblebee (Beetle), now we have a possible promotional stop-motion video to share with you. The video surfaced via TFBizonline on Facebook
, and features a very nice stop-motion animation of this new Masterpiece with a step-by-step transformation from robot mode to the iconic Volkswagen Beetle, showing all the gimmicks, accessories, and poseability. According to a rough Google translation of the post, this new Masterpiece may be released in October. As usual, take it with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. You can check out » Continue Reading.
