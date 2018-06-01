|
Transformers Botbots Walmart Listings
Thanks to the our very own 2005 Boards member Nevermore, we can finally share for you some Walmart listings for the*mysterious “Botbots” line. These new Amazon listings brings us an interesting confirmation. The previous and strange Amazon listings
with*Perplexingly Codenames:*Toilet Troop
,*Techie Team
,*Greaser Gang
, and*Jock Squad
*are in fact the same “Botbots” line. The Walmart listings match the previous Amazon codenames as follows: Tra Botbots 5pk Toilet Troop Tra Botbots 5pk Techie Team Tra Botbots 8pk Greaser Gang
