Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,063

Masterpiece Movie MPM-07 Movie Bumblebee (Beetle) Video Review And Images



Thank to



The post







More... Thank to YouTube User KL we have our first look at the newest Masterpiece Movie release:*MPM-07 Movie Bumblebee (Beetle). This new Masterpiece is based on the Bumblebee design for his upcoming solo movie which will premiere this December. We have a look at the packaging, accessories and comparison shots with Masterpiece Movie MPM-03 Bumblebee (Camaro) and the Studio Series representation of the same character. You can check out the video after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards. Update: Original video was taken down, but we have got a mirror and some screencaps for you.The post Masterpiece Movie MPM-07 Movie Bumblebee (Beetle) Video Review And Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.