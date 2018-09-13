|
Imaginarium Art G1 Shockwave Statue First Work In Progress Renders
Via a post in the Imaginarium Art Community Facebook Group
*we have our first*Work In Progress Renders of theirG1 Shockwave Statue. According to the information and comments on the original Facebook post, this statue is planned to be for the large scale of statues rather than the smaller “Legacy Of Cybertron” line. The renders show a cool G1 Shockwave, in a mix of his cartoon appearance and the toy design. He’s standing on a battleground ready to shoot his arm cannon. Keep in mind that these are early sample testing and several changes may be done for the final product. » Continue Reading.
