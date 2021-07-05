Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers War For Cybertron: Kingdom New Trailer


Via Collider YouTube we have a new 2:05 trailer of the upcoming War For Cybertron: Kingdom cartoon. Several new key scenes and a better look at the Maximals, Predacons, several other characters and we can even catch a glimpse of something HUGE. Not much left to say, watch the video below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Kingdom New Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



