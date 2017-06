Transformers: The Last Knight ? Premier Edition Wave 3 Deluxe Crosshairs and Bumblebe

Thanks to usual Weibo leaker* ??????????? * we have images of*Transformers: The Last Knight – Premier Edition Wave 3 Deluxe Crosshairs and Bumblebee. We*have pictures of the boxes and vehicle modes, plus a nice shot of the expected Deluxe Bumblebee that looks traditionally mistransformed. You can check the pictures after the jump and sound off at the 2005 Boards! The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Premier Edition Wave 3 Deluxe Crosshairs and Bumblebee Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM