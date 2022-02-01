Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-pack released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:34 PM   #1
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Decepticon Army's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 2,098
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-pack released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Collectingtoys for letting us know that the Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-pack has been released in Canada.

The set includes: Goldbug, Skywasp, Scorponok and Ransack.

The sighting was made at a Toys R Us in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 6A923158-3A5B-4F03-AF62-B9D7A70DE67F.jpg Views: 7 Size: 15.4 KB ID: 52653  
__________________
TFcon's Script Reading Author
Okay, I feel like you?re referencing something, and I don?t get it, and that?s not fair.
Decepticon Army is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:45 PM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,715
Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-pack released in Canada
says in thread it's 129.99. I'm frankly shocked TRU priced it that "low." It's still quite high compared to Target's under 80, but for four deluxes?
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:49 PM   #3
Ransak The Elder
Beasty
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 344
Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-pack released in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
says in thread it's 129.99. I'm frankly shocked TRU priced it that "low." It's still quite high compared to Target's under 80, but for four deluxes?

130$ Goldbug to me (and i have it.. sold ransack easy but the other two no one wants).
Ransak The Elder is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.