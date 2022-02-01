|
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-pack released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Collectingtoys
for letting us know that the Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-pack
has been released in Canada.
The set includes: Goldbug
, Skywasp
, Scorponok
and Ransack
.
The sighting was made at a Toys R Us in Ontario.
