Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 2,098

Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-pack released in Canada Collectingtoys for letting us know that the Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide 4-pack has been released in Canada.



The set includes: Goldbug, Skywasp, Scorponok and Ransack.



The sighting was made at a Toys R Us in Ontario.



Share your sightings in the Thanks to Cybertron.ca memberfor letting us know that thehas been released in Canada.The set includes:andThe sighting was made at a Toys R Us in Ontario.Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails

TFcon's Script Reading Author

Okay, I feel like you?re referencing something, and I don?t get it, and that?s not fair. __________________