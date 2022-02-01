|
Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Wave 2 Deluxes released in Canada
Thanks to multiple reports, Cybertron.ca can confirm Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave 2 Deluxes
have been released in Canada.
The wave includes: G2 Universe Shadowstrip
and Decepticon Crasher
.
Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
