Good sites to order figures?

I'd prefer going to stores for my figures in person but since this pandemic has closed all of em but Walmart indefinitely I wanna know what my online ordering options are.



I've used Amazon before but their selection and prices aren't always ideal, I'm thinking of ordering stuff from EB Games and Toys R Us. If anybody here has ordered from those sites, what are your experiences with em? Are the shipping times quick/slow? Do the packages arrive in good condition/damaged?

