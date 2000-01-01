Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Good sites to order figures?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:26 AM   #1
Brian12
Generation 1
Brian12's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Brampton, Ontario
Posts: 41
Good sites to order figures?
I'd prefer going to stores for my figures in person but since this pandemic has closed all of em but Walmart indefinitely I wanna know what my online ordering options are.

I've used Amazon before but their selection and prices aren't always ideal, I'm thinking of ordering stuff from EB Games and Toys R Us. If anybody here has ordered from those sites, what are your experiences with em? Are the shipping times quick/slow? Do the packages arrive in good condition/damaged?
__________________
Currently looking for:
* Combiner Wars Blast-Off
Brian12 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Titan Class Metroplex, Loose, with upgrades
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-12T Grenadier Masterpiece Bombshell Transformers, Nearly MIB
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-13 Mercenary MP Shrapnel Transformers Insecticons Masterpiece MIB
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-14 Forager (MP Kickback) Transformers Insecticons MasterPiece MIB
Transformers
Transformers g1 insecticons Optimus Prime and Devastator reissue lot MIB
Transformers
Transformer G1 Reflector Microx Camera
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Scrapface MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:56 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.