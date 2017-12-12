Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:22 AM
Fansproject LER 07SP Pinchar Convention Exclusive


Fansproject has updated their Facebook page with an announcement for their next convention exclusive. This exclusive will follow Fansprojects tradition with previous Lost Exo Realm figures by releasing a Diaclone inspired deco at a convention, prior to the mass release of the figure with the traditional Dinobot color scheme. The convention this will be released at is yet to be revealed. You can discuss and speculate on the boards

The post Fansproject LER 07SP Pinchar Convention Exclusive appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



