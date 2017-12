Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,358

Fansproject LER 07SP Pinchar Convention Exclusive



Fansproject has updated their



The post







Fansproject has updated their Facebook page with an announcement for their next convention exclusive. This exclusive will follow Fansprojects tradition with previous Lost Exo Realm figures by releasing a Diaclone inspired deco at a convention, prior to the mass release of the figure with the traditional Dinobot color scheme. The convention this will be released at is yet to be revealed.

